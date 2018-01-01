The SPDX License List is a list of commonly found licenses and exceptions used in free and open source and other collaborative software or documentation. The purpose of the SPDX License List is to enable easy and efficient identification of such licenses and exceptions in an SPDX document, in source files or elsewhere. The SPDX License List includes a standardized short identifier, full name, vetted license text including matching guidelines markup as appropriate, and a canonical permanent URL for each license and exception.
Version:
3.10 2020-08-03
|Full name
|Identifier
|FSF Free/Libre?
|OSI Approved?
|Text
|BSD Zero Clause License
|
0BSD
|Y
|License Text
|Attribution Assurance License
|
AAL
|Y
|License Text
|Abstyles License
|
Abstyles
|License Text
|Adobe Systems Incorporated Source Code License Agreement
|
Adobe-2006
|License Text
|Adobe Glyph List License
|
Adobe-Glyph
|License Text
|Amazon Digital Services License
|
ADSL
|License Text
|Academic Free License v1.1
|
AFL-1.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Academic Free License v1.2
|
AFL-1.2
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Academic Free License v2.0
|
AFL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Academic Free License v2.1
|
AFL-2.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Academic Free License v3.0
|
AFL-3.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Afmparse License
|
Afmparse
|License Text
|Affero General Public License v1.0 only
|
AGPL-1.0-only
|License Text
|Affero General Public License v1.0 or later
|
AGPL-1.0-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
|
AGPL-3.0-only
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
|
AGPL-3.0-or-later
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Aladdin Free Public License
|
Aladdin
|License Text
|AMD's plpa_map.c License
|
AMDPLPA
|License Text
|Apple MIT License
|
AML
|License Text
|Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences BSD
|
AMPAS
|License Text
|ANTLR Software Rights Notice
|
ANTLR-PD
|License Text
|Apache License 1.0
|
Apache-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Apache License 1.1
|
Apache-1.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Apache License 2.0
|
Apache-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Adobe Postscript AFM License
|
APAFML
|License Text
|Adaptive Public License 1.0
|
APL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Apple Public Source License 1.0
|
APSL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Apple Public Source License 1.1
|
APSL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Apple Public Source License 1.2
|
APSL-1.2
|Y
|License Text
|Apple Public Source License 2.0
|
APSL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Artistic License 1.0
|
Artistic-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Artistic License 1.0 w/clause 8
|
Artistic-1.0-cl8
|Y
|License Text
|Artistic License 1.0 (Perl)
|
Artistic-1.0-Perl
|Y
|License Text
|Artistic License 2.0
|
Artistic-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Bahyph License
|
Bahyph
|License Text
|Barr License
|
Barr
|License Text
|Beerware License
|
Beerware
|License Text
|BitTorrent Open Source License v1.0
|
BitTorrent-1.0
|License Text
|BitTorrent Open Source License v1.1
|
BitTorrent-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|SQLite Blessing
|
blessing
|License Text
|Blue Oak Model License 1.0.0
|
BlueOak-1.0.0
|License Text
|Borceux license
|
Borceux
|License Text
|BSD 1-Clause License
|
BSD-1-Clause
|Y
|License Text
|BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
|
BSD-2-Clause
|Y
|License Text
|BSD-2-Clause Plus Patent License
|
BSD-2-Clause-Patent
|Y
|License Text
|BSD 2-Clause with views sentence
|
BSD-2-Clause-Views
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
|
BSD-3-Clause
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|BSD with attribution
|
BSD-3-Clause-Attribution
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause Clear License
|
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
|Y
|License Text
|Lawrence Berkeley National Labs BSD variant license
|
BSD-3-Clause-LBNL
|Y
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear License
|
BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-License
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear License 2014
|
BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-License-2014
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear Warranty
|
BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-Warranty
|License Text
|BSD 3-Clause Open MPI variant
|
BSD-3-Clause-Open-MPI
|License Text
|BSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
|
BSD-4-Clause
|Y
|License Text
|BSD-4-Clause (University of California-Specific)
|
BSD-4-Clause-UC
|License Text
|BSD Protection License
|
BSD-Protection
|License Text
|BSD Source Code Attribution
|
BSD-Source-Code
|License Text
|Boost Software License 1.0
|
BSL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|bzip2 and libbzip2 License v1.0.5
|
bzip2-1.0.5
|License Text
|bzip2 and libbzip2 License v1.0.6
|
bzip2-1.0.6
|License Text
|Cryptographic Autonomy License 1.0
|
CAL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Cryptographic Autonomy License 1.0 (Combined Work Exception)
|
CAL-1.0-Combined-Work-Exception
|Y
|License Text
|Caldera License
|
Caldera
|License Text
|Computer Associates Trusted Open Source License 1.1
|
CATOSL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Austria
|
CC-BY-3.0-AT
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-4.0
|Y
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-NC-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-NC-4.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 3.0 IGO
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-3.0-IGO
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-NC-ND-4.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-SA-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-SA-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-NC-SA-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-ND-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-ND-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-ND-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-ND-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-ND-4.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 1.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-SA-1.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0 Generic
|
CC-BY-SA-2.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.5 Generic
|
CC-BY-SA-2.5
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0 Unported
|
CC-BY-SA-3.0
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Austria
|
CC-BY-SA-3.0-AT
|License Text
|Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International
|
CC-BY-SA-4.0
|Y
|License Text
|Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication and Certification
|
CC-PDDC
|License Text
|Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
|
CC0-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Common Development and Distribution License 1.0
|
CDDL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Common Development and Distribution License 1.1
|
CDDL-1.1
|License Text
|Community Data License Agreement Permissive 1.0
|
CDLA-Permissive-1.0
|License Text
|Community Data License Agreement Sharing 1.0
|
CDLA-Sharing-1.0
|License Text
|CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v1.0
|
CECILL-1.0
|License Text
|CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v1.1
|
CECILL-1.1
|License Text
|CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
|
CECILL-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.1
|
CECILL-2.1
|Y
|License Text
|CeCILL-B Free Software License Agreement
|
CECILL-B
|Y
|License Text
|CeCILL-C Free Software License Agreement
|
CECILL-C
|Y
|License Text
|CERN Open Hardware Licence v1.1
|
CERN-OHL-1.1
|License Text
|CERN Open Hardware Licence v1.2
|
CERN-OHL-1.2
|License Text
|CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Permissive
|
CERN-OHL-P-2.0
|License Text
|CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Strongly Reciprocal
|
CERN-OHL-S-2.0
|License Text
|CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Weakly Reciprocal
|
CERN-OHL-W-2.0
|License Text
|Clarified Artistic License
|
ClArtistic
|Y
|License Text
|CNRI Jython License
|
CNRI-Jython
|License Text
|CNRI Python License
|
CNRI-Python
|Y
|License Text
|CNRI Python Open Source GPL Compatible License Agreement
|
CNRI-Python-GPL-Compatible
|License Text
|Condor Public License v1.1
|
Condor-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|copyleft-next 0.3.0
|
copyleft-next-0.3.0
|License Text
|copyleft-next 0.3.1
|
copyleft-next-0.3.1
|License Text
|Common Public Attribution License 1.0
|
CPAL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Common Public License 1.0
|
CPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Code Project Open License 1.02
|
CPOL-1.02
|License Text
|Crossword License
|
Crossword
|License Text
|CrystalStacker License
|
CrystalStacker
|License Text
|CUA Office Public License v1.0
|
CUA-OPL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Cube License
|
Cube
|License Text
|curl License
|
curl
|License Text
|Deutsche Freie Software Lizenz
|
D-FSL-1.0
|License Text
|diffmark license
|
diffmark
|License Text
|DOC License
|
DOC
|License Text
|Dotseqn License
|
Dotseqn
|License Text
|DSDP License
|
DSDP
|License Text
|dvipdfm License
|
dvipdfm
|License Text
|Educational Community License v1.0
|
ECL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Educational Community License v2.0
|
ECL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Eiffel Forum License v1.0
|
EFL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Eiffel Forum License v2.0
|
EFL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|eGenix.com Public License 1.1.0
|
eGenix
|License Text
|Entessa Public License v1.0
|
Entessa
|Y
|License Text
|EPICS Open License
|
EPICS
|License Text
|Eclipse Public License 1.0
|
EPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Eclipse Public License 2.0
|
EPL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Erlang Public License v1.1
|
ErlPL-1.1
|License Text
|Etalab Open License 2.0
|
etalab-2.0
|License Text
|EU DataGrid Software License
|
EUDatagrid
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|European Union Public License 1.0
|
EUPL-1.0
|License Text
|European Union Public License 1.1
|
EUPL-1.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|European Union Public License 1.2
|
EUPL-1.2
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Eurosym License
|
Eurosym
|License Text
|Fair License
|
Fair
|Y
|License Text
|Frameworx Open License 1.0
|
Frameworx-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|FreeImage Public License v1.0
|
FreeImage
|License Text
|FSF All Permissive License
|
FSFAP
|Y
|License Text
|FSF Unlimited License
|
FSFUL
|License Text
|FSF Unlimited License (with License Retention)
|
FSFULLR
|License Text
|Freetype Project License
|
FTL
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only - invariants
|
GFDL-1.1-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later - invariants
|
GFDL-1.1-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.1-no-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.1-no-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only
|
GFDL-1.1-only
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later
|
GFDL-1.1-or-later
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only - invariants
|
GFDL-1.2-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later - invariants
|
GFDL-1.2-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.2-no-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.2-no-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only
|
GFDL-1.2-only
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later
|
GFDL-1.2-or-later
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only - invariants
|
GFDL-1.3-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later - invariants
|
GFDL-1.3-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.3-no-invariants-only
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later - no invariants
|
GFDL-1.3-no-invariants-or-later
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only
|
GFDL-1.3-only
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later
|
GFDL-1.3-or-later
|Y
|License Text
|Giftware License
|
Giftware
|License Text
|GL2PS License
|
GL2PS
|License Text
|3dfx Glide License
|
Glide
|License Text
|Glulxe License
|
Glulxe
|License Text
|Good Luck With That Public License
|
GLWTPL
|License Text
|gnuplot License
|
gnuplot
|Y
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v1.0 only
|
GPL-1.0-only
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v1.0 or later
|
GPL-1.0-or-later
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v2.0 only
|
GPL-2.0-only
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
|
GPL-2.0-or-later
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v3.0 only
|
GPL-3.0-only
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
|
GPL-3.0-or-later
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|gSOAP Public License v1.3b
|
gSOAP-1.3b
|License Text
|Haskell Language Report License
|
HaskellReport
|License Text
|Hippocratic License 2.1
|
Hippocratic-2.1
|License Text
|Historical Permission Notice and Disclaimer
|
HPND
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Historical Permission Notice and Disclaimer - sell variant
|
HPND-sell-variant
|License Text
|IBM PowerPC Initialization and Boot Software
|
IBM-pibs
|License Text
|ICU License
|
ICU
|License Text
|Independent JPEG Group License
|
IJG
|Y
|License Text
|ImageMagick License
|
ImageMagick
|License Text
|iMatix Standard Function Library Agreement
|
iMatix
|Y
|License Text
|Imlib2 License
|
Imlib2
|Y
|License Text
|Info-ZIP License
|
Info-ZIP
|License Text
|Intel Open Source License
|
Intel
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Intel ACPI Software License Agreement
|
Intel-ACPI
|License Text
|Interbase Public License v1.0
|
Interbase-1.0
|License Text
|IPA Font License
|
IPA
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|IBM Public License v1.0
|
IPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|ISC License
|
ISC
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|JasPer License
|
JasPer-2.0
|License Text
|Japan Network Information Center License
|
JPNIC
|License Text
|JSON License
|
JSON
|License Text
|Licence Art Libre 1.2
|
LAL-1.2
|License Text
|Licence Art Libre 1.3
|
LAL-1.3
|License Text
|Latex2e License
|
Latex2e
|License Text
|Leptonica License
|
Leptonica
|License Text
|GNU Library General Public License v2 only
|
LGPL-2.0-only
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Library General Public License v2 or later
|
LGPL-2.0-or-later
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
|
LGPL-2.1-only
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later
|
LGPL-2.1-or-later
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
|
LGPL-3.0-only
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later
|
LGPL-3.0-or-later
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Lesser General Public License For Linguistic Resources
|
LGPLLR
|License Text
|libpng License
|
Libpng
|License Text
|PNG Reference Library version 2
|
libpng-2.0
|License Text
|libselinux public domain notice
|
libselinux-1.0
|License Text
|libtiff License
|
libtiff
|License Text
|Licence Libre du Québec – Permissive version 1.1
|
LiLiQ-P-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Licence Libre du Québec – Réciprocité version 1.1
|
LiLiQ-R-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Licence Libre du Québec – Réciprocité forte version 1.1
|
LiLiQ-Rplus-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Linux Kernel Variant of OpenIB.org license
|
Linux-OpenIB
|License Text
|Lucent Public License Version 1.0
|
LPL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Lucent Public License v1.02
|
LPL-1.02
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|LaTeX Project Public License v1.0
|
LPPL-1.0
|License Text
|LaTeX Project Public License v1.1
|
LPPL-1.1
|License Text
|LaTeX Project Public License v1.2
|
LPPL-1.2
|Y
|License Text
|LaTeX Project Public License v1.3a
|
LPPL-1.3a
|Y
|License Text
|LaTeX Project Public License v1.3c
|
LPPL-1.3c
|Y
|License Text
|MakeIndex License
|
MakeIndex
|License Text
|The MirOS Licence
|
MirOS
|Y
|License Text
|MIT License
|
MIT
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|MIT No Attribution
|
MIT-0
|License Text
|Enlightenment License (e16)
|
MIT-advertising
|License Text
|CMU License
|
MIT-CMU
|License Text
|enna License
|
MIT-enna
|License Text
|feh License
|
MIT-feh
|License Text
|MIT +no-false-attribs license
|
MITNFA
|License Text
|Motosoto License
|
Motosoto
|Y
|License Text
|mpich2 License
|
mpich2
|License Text
|Mozilla Public License 1.0
|
MPL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Mozilla Public License 1.1
|
MPL-1.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Mozilla Public License 2.0
|
MPL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Mozilla Public License 2.0 (no copyleft exception)
|
MPL-2.0-no-copyleft-exception
|Y
|License Text
|Microsoft Public License
|
MS-PL
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Microsoft Reciprocal License
|
MS-RL
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Matrix Template Library License
|
MTLL
|License Text
|Mulan Permissive Software License, Version 1
|
MulanPSL-1.0
|License Text
|Mulan Permissive Software License, Version 2
|
MulanPSL-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|Multics License
|
Multics
|Y
|License Text
|Mup License
|
Mup
|License Text
|NASA Open Source Agreement 1.3
|
NASA-1.3
|Y
|License Text
|Naumen Public License
|
Naumen
|Y
|License Text
|Net Boolean Public License v1
|
NBPL-1.0
|License Text
|Non-Commercial Government Licence
|
NCGL-UK-2.0
|License Text
|University of Illinois/NCSA Open Source License
|
NCSA
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Net-SNMP License
|
Net-SNMP
|License Text
|NetCDF license
|
NetCDF
|License Text
|Newsletr License
|
Newsletr
|License Text
|Nethack General Public License
|
NGPL
|Y
|License Text
|NIST Public Domain Notice
|
NIST-PD
|License Text
|NIST Public Domain Notice with license fallback
|
NIST-PD-fallback
|License Text
|Norwegian Licence for Open Government Data
|
NLOD-1.0
|License Text
|No Limit Public License
|
NLPL
|License Text
|Nokia Open Source License
|
Nokia
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Netizen Open Source License
|
NOSL
|Y
|License Text
|Noweb License
|
Noweb
|License Text
|Netscape Public License v1.0
|
NPL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Netscape Public License v1.1
|
NPL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Non-Profit Open Software License 3.0
|
NPOSL-3.0
|Y
|License Text
|NRL License
|
NRL
|License Text
|NTP License
|
NTP
|Y
|License Text
|NTP No Attribution
|
NTP-0
|License Text
|Open Use of Data Agreement v1.0
|
O-UDA-1.0
|License Text
|Open CASCADE Technology Public License
|
OCCT-PL
|License Text
|OCLC Research Public License 2.0
|
OCLC-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|ODC Open Database License v1.0
|
ODbL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Open Data Commons Attribution License v1.0
|
ODC-By-1.0
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.0
|
OFL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.0 with no Reserved Font Name
|
OFL-1.0-no-RFN
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.0 with Reserved Font Name
|
OFL-1.0-RFN
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.1
|
OFL-1.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.1 with no Reserved Font Name
|
OFL-1.1-no-RFN
|Y
|License Text
|SIL Open Font License 1.1 with Reserved Font Name
|
OFL-1.1-RFN
|Y
|License Text
|OGC Software License, Version 1.0
|
OGC-1.0
|License Text
|Open Government Licence - Canada
|
OGL-Canada-2.0
|License Text
|Open Government Licence v1.0
|
OGL-UK-1.0
|License Text
|Open Government Licence v2.0
|
OGL-UK-2.0
|License Text
|Open Government Licence v3.0
|
OGL-UK-3.0
|License Text
|Open Group Test Suite License
|
OGTSL
|Y
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v1.1
|
OLDAP-1.1
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v1.2
|
OLDAP-1.2
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v1.3
|
OLDAP-1.3
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v1.4
|
OLDAP-1.4
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.0 (or possibly 2.0A and 2.0B)
|
OLDAP-2.0
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.0.1
|
OLDAP-2.0.1
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.1
|
OLDAP-2.1
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.2
|
OLDAP-2.2
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.2.1
|
OLDAP-2.2.1
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License 2.2.2
|
OLDAP-2.2.2
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.3
|
OLDAP-2.3
|Y
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.4
|
OLDAP-2.4
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.5
|
OLDAP-2.5
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.6
|
OLDAP-2.6
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.7
|
OLDAP-2.7
|Y
|License Text
|Open LDAP Public License v2.8
|
OLDAP-2.8
|License Text
|Open Market License
|
OML
|License Text
|OpenSSL License
|
OpenSSL
|Y
|License Text
|Open Public License v1.0
|
OPL-1.0
|License Text
|OSET Public License version 2.1
|
OSET-PL-2.1
|Y
|License Text
|Open Software License 1.0
|
OSL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Open Software License 1.1
|
OSL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Open Software License 2.0
|
OSL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Open Software License 2.1
|
OSL-2.1
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Open Software License 3.0
|
OSL-3.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|The Parity Public License 6.0.0
|
Parity-6.0.0
|License Text
|The Parity Public License 7.0.0
|
Parity-7.0.0
|License Text
|ODC Public Domain Dedication & License 1.0
|
PDDL-1.0
|License Text
|PHP License v3.0
|
PHP-3.0
|Y
|License Text
|PHP License v3.01
|
PHP-3.01
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Plexus Classworlds License
|
Plexus
|License Text
|PolyForm Noncommercial License 1.0.0
|
PolyForm-Noncommercial-1.0.0
|License Text
|PolyForm Small Business License 1.0.0
|
PolyForm-Small-Business-1.0.0
|License Text
|PostgreSQL License
|
PostgreSQL
|Y
|License Text
|Python Software Foundation License 2.0
|
PSF-2.0
|License Text
|psfrag License
|
psfrag
|License Text
|psutils License
|
psutils
|License Text
|Python License 2.0
|
Python-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Qhull License
|
Qhull
|License Text
|Q Public License 1.0
|
QPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Rdisc License
|
Rdisc
|License Text
|Red Hat eCos Public License v1.1
|
RHeCos-1.1
|License Text
|Reciprocal Public License 1.1
|
RPL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Reciprocal Public License 1.5
|
RPL-1.5
|Y
|License Text
|RealNetworks Public Source License v1.0
|
RPSL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|RSA Message-Digest License
|
RSA-MD
|License Text
|Ricoh Source Code Public License
|
RSCPL
|Y
|License Text
|Ruby License
|
Ruby
|Y
|License Text
|Sax Public Domain Notice
|
SAX-PD
|License Text
|Saxpath License
|
Saxpath
|License Text
|SCEA Shared Source License
|
SCEA
|License Text
|Sendmail License
|
Sendmail
|License Text
|Sendmail License 8.23
|
Sendmail-8.23
|License Text
|SGI Free Software License B v1.0
|
SGI-B-1.0
|License Text
|SGI Free Software License B v1.1
|
SGI-B-1.1
|License Text
|SGI Free Software License B v2.0
|
SGI-B-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|Solderpad Hardware License v0.5
|
SHL-0.5
|License Text
|Solderpad Hardware License, Version 0.51
|
SHL-0.51
|License Text
|Simple Public License 2.0
|
SimPL-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|Sun Industry Standards Source License v1.1
|
SISSL
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Sun Industry Standards Source License v1.2
|
SISSL-1.2
|License Text
|Sleepycat License
|
Sleepycat
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Standard ML of New Jersey License
|
SMLNJ
|Y
|License Text
|Secure Messaging Protocol Public License
|
SMPPL
|License Text
|SNIA Public License 1.1
|
SNIA
|License Text
|Spencer License 86
|
Spencer-86
|License Text
|Spencer License 94
|
Spencer-94
|License Text
|Spencer License 99
|
Spencer-99
|License Text
|Sun Public License v1.0
|
SPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|SSH OpenSSH license
|
SSH-OpenSSH
|License Text
|SSH short notice
|
SSH-short
|License Text
|Server Side Public License, v 1
|
SSPL-1.0
|License Text
|SugarCRM Public License v1.1.3
|
SugarCRM-1.1.3
|License Text
|Scheme Widget Library (SWL) Software License Agreement
|
SWL
|License Text
|TAPR Open Hardware License v1.0
|
TAPR-OHL-1.0
|License Text
|TCL/TK License
|
TCL
|License Text
|TCP Wrappers License
|
TCP-wrappers
|License Text
|TMate Open Source License
|
TMate
|License Text
|TORQUE v2.5+ Software License v1.1
|
TORQUE-1.1
|License Text
|Trusster Open Source License
|
TOSL
|License Text
|Technische Universitaet Berlin License 1.0
|
TU-Berlin-1.0
|License Text
|Technische Universitaet Berlin License 2.0
|
TU-Berlin-2.0
|License Text
|Upstream Compatibility License v1.0
|
UCL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Unicode License Agreement - Data Files and Software (2015)
|
Unicode-DFS-2015
|License Text
|Unicode License Agreement - Data Files and Software (2016)
|
Unicode-DFS-2016
|License Text
|Unicode Terms of Use
|
Unicode-TOU
|License Text
|The Unlicense
|
Unlicense
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Universal Permissive License v1.0
|
UPL-1.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Vim License
|
Vim
|Y
|License Text
|VOSTROM Public License for Open Source
|
VOSTROM
|License Text
|Vovida Software License v1.0
|
VSL-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|W3C Software Notice and License (2002-12-31)
|
W3C
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|W3C Software Notice and License (1998-07-20)
|
W3C-19980720
|License Text
|W3C Software Notice and Document License (2015-05-13)
|
W3C-20150513
|License Text
|Sybase Open Watcom Public License 1.0
|
Watcom-1.0
|Y
|License Text
|Wsuipa License
|
Wsuipa
|License Text
|Do What The F*ck You Want To Public License
|
WTFPL
|Y
|License Text
|X11 License
|
X11
|Y
|License Text
|Xerox License
|
Xerox
|License Text
|XFree86 License 1.1
|
XFree86-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|xinetd License
|
xinetd
|Y
|License Text
|X.Net License
|
Xnet
|Y
|License Text
|XPP License
|
xpp
|License Text
|XSkat License
|
XSkat
|License Text
|Yahoo! Public License v1.0
|
YPL-1.0
|License Text
|Yahoo! Public License v1.1
|
YPL-1.1
|Y
|License Text
|Zed License
|
Zed
|License Text
|Zend License v2.0
|
Zend-2.0
|Y
|License Text
|Zimbra Public License v1.3
|
Zimbra-1.3
|Y
|License Text
|Zimbra Public License v1.4
|
Zimbra-1.4
|License Text
|zlib License
|
Zlib
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|zlib/libpng License with Acknowledgement
|
zlib-acknowledgement
|License Text
|Zope Public License 1.1
|
ZPL-1.1
|License Text
|Zope Public License 2.0
|
ZPL-2.0
|Y
|Y
|License Text
|Zope Public License 2.1
|
ZPL-2.1
|Y
|License Text
Release 2.0 of the SPDX Specification introduced License Expressions that supports the ability to identify common variations of SPDX-identified licenses without the need to define each potential variation as a distinct license on the SPDX License List. This new syntax supports the ability to declare an SPDX-identified license exception using the "WITH" operator (e.g. GPL-2.0-or-later WITH Autoconf-exception-2.0), as well as the ability to use a simple "+" operator after a license short identifier to indicate "or later version". SPDX has defined a list of license exceptions to use after the "WITH" operator. As a result, a number of licenses formerly included on the SPDX License List have been deprecated, and correct usage employs the License Expression syntax as of v2.0.
Release 3.0 replaced previous Identifiers for GNU licenses with more explicit Identifiers to reflect the "this version only" or "any later version" option specific to those licenses. As such, the previously used Identifiers for those licenses are deprecated as of v3.0.
Other licenses may have been deprecated for the reasons noted.
The URL to each deprecated license still exists and those license pages have been updated to note the deprecation.
|Full name
|Identifier
|Deprecated as of:
|GNU General Public License v3.0 w/GCC Runtime Library exception
|
GPL-3.0-with-GCC-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v3.0 w/Autoconf exception
|
GPL-3.0-with-autoconf-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Font exception
|
GPL-2.0-with-font-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Autoconf exception
|
GPL-2.0-with-autoconf-exception
|2.0rc2
|Nunit License
|
Nunit
|3.0
|GNU Library General Public License v2 or later
|
LGPL-2.0+
|2.0rc2
|GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
|
AGPL-3.0
|3.0
|GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
|
GPL-3.0+
|2.0rc2
|Affero General Public License v1.0
|
AGPL-1.0
|3.1
|BSD 2-Clause NetBSD License
|
BSD-2-Clause-NetBSD
|3.9
|GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
|
LGPL-2.1
|3.0
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.2
|
GFDL-1.2
|3.0
|GNU General Public License v1.0 or later
|
GPL-1.0+
|2.0rc2
|GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later
|
LGPL-2.1+
|2.0rc2
|GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
|
LGPL-3.0
|3.0
|GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Classpath exception
|
GPL-2.0-with-classpath-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later
|
LGPL-3.0+
|2.0rc2
|wxWindows Library License
|
wxWindows
|2.0rc2
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.1
|
GFDL-1.1
|3.0
|BSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
|
BSD-2-Clause-FreeBSD
|3.10
|eCos license version 2.0
|
eCos-2.0
|2.0rc2
|GNU Library General Public License v2 only
|
LGPL-2.0
|3.0
|Standard ML of New Jersey License
|
StandardML-NJ
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v1.0 only
|
GPL-1.0
|3.0
|GNU General Public License v2.0 w/GCC Runtime Library exception
|
GPL-2.0-with-GCC-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v2.0 only
|
GPL-2.0
|3.0
|GNU Free Documentation License v1.3
|
GFDL-1.3
|3.0
|GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Bison exception
|
GPL-2.0-with-bison-exception
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
|
GPL-2.0+
|2.0rc2
|GNU General Public License v3.0 only
|
GPL-3.0
|3.0