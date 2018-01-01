SPDX License List

The SPDX License List is a list of commonly found licenses and exceptions used in free and open source and other collaborative software or documentation. The purpose of the SPDX License List is to enable easy and efficient identification of such licenses and exceptions in an SPDX document, in source files or elsewhere. The SPDX License List includes a standardized short identifier, full name, vetted license text including matching guidelines markup as appropriate, and a canonical permanent URL for each license and exception.

Version: 3.10 2020-08-03

Note: You can sort by each column by clicking on the column header. By default, the table sorts by the Identifier column.
Full nameIdentifierFSF Free/Libre?OSI Approved?Text
BSD Zero Clause License 0BSD Y License Text
Attribution Assurance License AAL Y License Text
Abstyles License Abstyles License Text
Adobe Systems Incorporated Source Code License Agreement Adobe-2006 License Text
Adobe Glyph List License Adobe-Glyph License Text
Amazon Digital Services License ADSL License Text
Academic Free License v1.1 AFL-1.1 Y Y License Text
Academic Free License v1.2 AFL-1.2 Y Y License Text
Academic Free License v2.0 AFL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Academic Free License v2.1 AFL-2.1 Y Y License Text
Academic Free License v3.0 AFL-3.0 Y Y License Text
Afmparse License Afmparse License Text
Affero General Public License v1.0 only AGPL-1.0-only License Text
Affero General Public License v1.0 or later AGPL-1.0-or-later License Text
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only AGPL-3.0-only Y Y License Text
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later AGPL-3.0-or-later Y Y License Text
Aladdin Free Public License Aladdin License Text
AMD's plpa_map.c License AMDPLPA License Text
Apple MIT License AML License Text
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences BSD AMPAS License Text
ANTLR Software Rights Notice ANTLR-PD License Text
Apache License 1.0 Apache-1.0 Y License Text
Apache License 1.1 Apache-1.1 Y Y License Text
Apache License 2.0 Apache-2.0 Y Y License Text
Adobe Postscript AFM License APAFML License Text
Adaptive Public License 1.0 APL-1.0 Y License Text
Apple Public Source License 1.0 APSL-1.0 Y License Text
Apple Public Source License 1.1 APSL-1.1 Y License Text
Apple Public Source License 1.2 APSL-1.2 Y License Text
Apple Public Source License 2.0 APSL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Artistic License 1.0 Artistic-1.0 Y License Text
Artistic License 1.0 w/clause 8 Artistic-1.0-cl8 Y License Text
Artistic License 1.0 (Perl) Artistic-1.0-Perl Y License Text
Artistic License 2.0 Artistic-2.0 Y Y License Text
Bahyph License Bahyph License Text
Barr License Barr License Text
Beerware License Beerware License Text
BitTorrent Open Source License v1.0 BitTorrent-1.0 License Text
BitTorrent Open Source License v1.1 BitTorrent-1.1 Y License Text
SQLite Blessing blessing License Text
Blue Oak Model License 1.0.0 BlueOak-1.0.0 License Text
Borceux license Borceux License Text
BSD 1-Clause License BSD-1-Clause Y License Text
BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License BSD-2-Clause Y License Text
BSD-2-Clause Plus Patent License BSD-2-Clause-Patent Y License Text
BSD 2-Clause with views sentence BSD-2-Clause-Views License Text
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License BSD-3-Clause Y Y License Text
BSD with attribution BSD-3-Clause-Attribution License Text
BSD 3-Clause Clear License BSD-3-Clause-Clear Y License Text
Lawrence Berkeley National Labs BSD variant license BSD-3-Clause-LBNL Y License Text
BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear License BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-License License Text
BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear License 2014 BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-License-2014 License Text
BSD 3-Clause No Nuclear Warranty BSD-3-Clause-No-Nuclear-Warranty License Text
BSD 3-Clause Open MPI variant BSD-3-Clause-Open-MPI License Text
BSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License BSD-4-Clause Y License Text
BSD-4-Clause (University of California-Specific) BSD-4-Clause-UC License Text
BSD Protection License BSD-Protection License Text
BSD Source Code Attribution BSD-Source-Code License Text
Boost Software License 1.0 BSL-1.0 Y Y License Text
bzip2 and libbzip2 License v1.0.5 bzip2-1.0.5 License Text
bzip2 and libbzip2 License v1.0.6 bzip2-1.0.6 License Text
Cryptographic Autonomy License 1.0 CAL-1.0 Y License Text
Cryptographic Autonomy License 1.0 (Combined Work Exception) CAL-1.0-Combined-Work-Exception Y License Text
Caldera License Caldera License Text
Computer Associates Trusted Open Source License 1.1 CATOSL-1.1 Y License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 1.0 Generic CC-BY-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic CC-BY-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 Generic CC-BY-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported CC-BY-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Austria CC-BY-3.0-AT License Text
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International CC-BY-4.0 Y License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 1.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 2.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 2.5 Generic CC-BY-NC-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 3.0 Unported CC-BY-NC-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial 4.0 International CC-BY-NC-4.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 1.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-ND-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 2.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-ND-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 2.5 Generic CC-BY-NC-ND-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 3.0 Unported CC-BY-NC-ND-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 3.0 IGO CC-BY-NC-ND-3.0-IGO License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial No Derivatives 4.0 International CC-BY-NC-ND-4.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 1.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-SA-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 2.0 Generic CC-BY-NC-SA-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 2.5 Generic CC-BY-NC-SA-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 3.0 Unported CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial Share Alike 4.0 International CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 1.0 Generic CC-BY-ND-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 2.0 Generic CC-BY-ND-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 2.5 Generic CC-BY-ND-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 3.0 Unported CC-BY-ND-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution No Derivatives 4.0 International CC-BY-ND-4.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 1.0 Generic CC-BY-SA-1.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0 Generic CC-BY-SA-2.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.5 Generic CC-BY-SA-2.5 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0 Unported CC-BY-SA-3.0 License Text
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Austria CC-BY-SA-3.0-AT License Text
Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International CC-BY-SA-4.0 Y License Text
Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication and Certification CC-PDDC License Text
Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal CC0-1.0 Y License Text
Common Development and Distribution License 1.0 CDDL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Common Development and Distribution License 1.1 CDDL-1.1 License Text
Community Data License Agreement Permissive 1.0 CDLA-Permissive-1.0 License Text
Community Data License Agreement Sharing 1.0 CDLA-Sharing-1.0 License Text
CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v1.0 CECILL-1.0 License Text
CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v1.1 CECILL-1.1 License Text
CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0 CECILL-2.0 Y License Text
CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.1 CECILL-2.1 Y License Text
CeCILL-B Free Software License Agreement CECILL-B Y License Text
CeCILL-C Free Software License Agreement CECILL-C Y License Text
CERN Open Hardware Licence v1.1 CERN-OHL-1.1 License Text
CERN Open Hardware Licence v1.2 CERN-OHL-1.2 License Text
CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Permissive CERN-OHL-P-2.0 License Text
CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Strongly Reciprocal CERN-OHL-S-2.0 License Text
CERN Open Hardware Licence Version 2 - Weakly Reciprocal CERN-OHL-W-2.0 License Text
Clarified Artistic License ClArtistic Y License Text
CNRI Jython License CNRI-Jython License Text
CNRI Python License CNRI-Python Y License Text
CNRI Python Open Source GPL Compatible License Agreement CNRI-Python-GPL-Compatible License Text
Condor Public License v1.1 Condor-1.1 Y License Text
copyleft-next 0.3.0 copyleft-next-0.3.0 License Text
copyleft-next 0.3.1 copyleft-next-0.3.1 License Text
Common Public Attribution License 1.0 CPAL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Common Public License 1.0 CPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Code Project Open License 1.02 CPOL-1.02 License Text
Crossword License Crossword License Text
CrystalStacker License CrystalStacker License Text
CUA Office Public License v1.0 CUA-OPL-1.0 Y License Text
Cube License Cube License Text
curl License curl License Text
Deutsche Freie Software Lizenz D-FSL-1.0 License Text
diffmark license diffmark License Text
DOC License DOC License Text
Dotseqn License Dotseqn License Text
DSDP License DSDP License Text
dvipdfm License dvipdfm License Text
Educational Community License v1.0 ECL-1.0 Y License Text
Educational Community License v2.0 ECL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Eiffel Forum License v1.0 EFL-1.0 Y License Text
Eiffel Forum License v2.0 EFL-2.0 Y Y License Text
eGenix.com Public License 1.1.0 eGenix License Text
Entessa Public License v1.0 Entessa Y License Text
EPICS Open License EPICS License Text
Eclipse Public License 1.0 EPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Eclipse Public License 2.0 EPL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Erlang Public License v1.1 ErlPL-1.1 License Text
Etalab Open License 2.0 etalab-2.0 License Text
EU DataGrid Software License EUDatagrid Y Y License Text
European Union Public License 1.0 EUPL-1.0 License Text
European Union Public License 1.1 EUPL-1.1 Y Y License Text
European Union Public License 1.2 EUPL-1.2 Y Y License Text
Eurosym License Eurosym License Text
Fair License Fair Y License Text
Frameworx Open License 1.0 Frameworx-1.0 Y License Text
FreeImage Public License v1.0 FreeImage License Text
FSF All Permissive License FSFAP Y License Text
FSF Unlimited License FSFUL License Text
FSF Unlimited License (with License Retention) FSFULLR License Text
Freetype Project License FTL Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only - invariants GFDL-1.1-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later - invariants GFDL-1.1-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only - no invariants GFDL-1.1-no-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later - no invariants GFDL-1.1-no-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 only GFDL-1.1-only Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 or later GFDL-1.1-or-later Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only - invariants GFDL-1.2-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later - invariants GFDL-1.2-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only - no invariants GFDL-1.2-no-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later - no invariants GFDL-1.2-no-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 only GFDL-1.2-only Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 or later GFDL-1.2-or-later Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only - invariants GFDL-1.3-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later - invariants GFDL-1.3-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only - no invariants GFDL-1.3-no-invariants-only License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later - no invariants GFDL-1.3-no-invariants-or-later License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 only GFDL-1.3-only Y License Text
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 or later GFDL-1.3-or-later Y License Text
Giftware License Giftware License Text
GL2PS License GL2PS License Text
3dfx Glide License Glide License Text
Glulxe License Glulxe License Text
Good Luck With That Public License GLWTPL License Text
gnuplot License gnuplot Y License Text
GNU General Public License v1.0 only GPL-1.0-only License Text
GNU General Public License v1.0 or later GPL-1.0-or-later License Text
GNU General Public License v2.0 only GPL-2.0-only Y Y License Text
GNU General Public License v2.0 or later GPL-2.0-or-later Y Y License Text
GNU General Public License v3.0 only GPL-3.0-only Y Y License Text
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later GPL-3.0-or-later Y Y License Text
gSOAP Public License v1.3b gSOAP-1.3b License Text
Haskell Language Report License HaskellReport License Text
Hippocratic License 2.1 Hippocratic-2.1 License Text
Historical Permission Notice and Disclaimer HPND Y Y License Text
Historical Permission Notice and Disclaimer - sell variant HPND-sell-variant License Text
IBM PowerPC Initialization and Boot Software IBM-pibs License Text
ICU License ICU License Text
Independent JPEG Group License IJG Y License Text
ImageMagick License ImageMagick License Text
iMatix Standard Function Library Agreement iMatix Y License Text
Imlib2 License Imlib2 Y License Text
Info-ZIP License Info-ZIP License Text
Intel Open Source License Intel Y Y License Text
Intel ACPI Software License Agreement Intel-ACPI License Text
Interbase Public License v1.0 Interbase-1.0 License Text
IPA Font License IPA Y Y License Text
IBM Public License v1.0 IPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
ISC License ISC Y Y License Text
JasPer License JasPer-2.0 License Text
Japan Network Information Center License JPNIC License Text
JSON License JSON License Text
Licence Art Libre 1.2 LAL-1.2 License Text
Licence Art Libre 1.3 LAL-1.3 License Text
Latex2e License Latex2e License Text
Leptonica License Leptonica License Text
GNU Library General Public License v2 only LGPL-2.0-only Y License Text
GNU Library General Public License v2 or later LGPL-2.0-or-later Y License Text
GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only LGPL-2.1-only Y Y License Text
GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later LGPL-2.1-or-later Y Y License Text
GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only LGPL-3.0-only Y Y License Text
GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later LGPL-3.0-or-later Y Y License Text
Lesser General Public License For Linguistic Resources LGPLLR License Text
libpng License Libpng License Text
PNG Reference Library version 2 libpng-2.0 License Text
libselinux public domain notice libselinux-1.0 License Text
libtiff License libtiff License Text
Licence Libre du Québec – Permissive version 1.1 LiLiQ-P-1.1 Y License Text
Licence Libre du Québec – Réciprocité version 1.1 LiLiQ-R-1.1 Y License Text
Licence Libre du Québec – Réciprocité forte version 1.1 LiLiQ-Rplus-1.1 Y License Text
Linux Kernel Variant of OpenIB.org license Linux-OpenIB License Text
Lucent Public License Version 1.0 LPL-1.0 Y License Text
Lucent Public License v1.02 LPL-1.02 Y Y License Text
LaTeX Project Public License v1.0 LPPL-1.0 License Text
LaTeX Project Public License v1.1 LPPL-1.1 License Text
LaTeX Project Public License v1.2 LPPL-1.2 Y License Text
LaTeX Project Public License v1.3a LPPL-1.3a Y License Text
LaTeX Project Public License v1.3c LPPL-1.3c Y License Text
MakeIndex License MakeIndex License Text
The MirOS Licence MirOS Y License Text
MIT License MIT Y Y License Text
MIT No Attribution MIT-0 License Text
Enlightenment License (e16) MIT-advertising License Text
CMU License MIT-CMU License Text
enna License MIT-enna License Text
feh License MIT-feh License Text
MIT +no-false-attribs license MITNFA License Text
Motosoto License Motosoto Y License Text
mpich2 License mpich2 License Text
Mozilla Public License 1.0 MPL-1.0 Y License Text
Mozilla Public License 1.1 MPL-1.1 Y Y License Text
Mozilla Public License 2.0 MPL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Mozilla Public License 2.0 (no copyleft exception) MPL-2.0-no-copyleft-exception Y License Text
Microsoft Public License MS-PL Y Y License Text
Microsoft Reciprocal License MS-RL Y Y License Text
Matrix Template Library License MTLL License Text
Mulan Permissive Software License, Version 1 MulanPSL-1.0 License Text
Mulan Permissive Software License, Version 2 MulanPSL-2.0 Y License Text
Multics License Multics Y License Text
Mup License Mup License Text
NASA Open Source Agreement 1.3 NASA-1.3 Y License Text
Naumen Public License Naumen Y License Text
Net Boolean Public License v1 NBPL-1.0 License Text
Non-Commercial Government Licence NCGL-UK-2.0 License Text
University of Illinois/NCSA Open Source License NCSA Y Y License Text
Net-SNMP License Net-SNMP License Text
NetCDF license NetCDF License Text
Newsletr License Newsletr License Text
Nethack General Public License NGPL Y License Text
NIST Public Domain Notice NIST-PD License Text
NIST Public Domain Notice with license fallback NIST-PD-fallback License Text
Norwegian Licence for Open Government Data NLOD-1.0 License Text
No Limit Public License NLPL License Text
Nokia Open Source License Nokia Y Y License Text
Netizen Open Source License NOSL Y License Text
Noweb License Noweb License Text
Netscape Public License v1.0 NPL-1.0 Y License Text
Netscape Public License v1.1 NPL-1.1 Y License Text
Non-Profit Open Software License 3.0 NPOSL-3.0 Y License Text
NRL License NRL License Text
NTP License NTP Y License Text
NTP No Attribution NTP-0 License Text
Open Use of Data Agreement v1.0 O-UDA-1.0 License Text
Open CASCADE Technology Public License OCCT-PL License Text
OCLC Research Public License 2.0 OCLC-2.0 Y License Text
ODC Open Database License v1.0 ODbL-1.0 Y License Text
Open Data Commons Attribution License v1.0 ODC-By-1.0 License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.0 OFL-1.0 Y License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.0 with no Reserved Font Name OFL-1.0-no-RFN License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.0 with Reserved Font Name OFL-1.0-RFN License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.1 OFL-1.1 Y Y License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.1 with no Reserved Font Name OFL-1.1-no-RFN Y License Text
SIL Open Font License 1.1 with Reserved Font Name OFL-1.1-RFN Y License Text
OGC Software License, Version 1.0 OGC-1.0 License Text
Open Government Licence - Canada OGL-Canada-2.0 License Text
Open Government Licence v1.0 OGL-UK-1.0 License Text
Open Government Licence v2.0 OGL-UK-2.0 License Text
Open Government Licence v3.0 OGL-UK-3.0 License Text
Open Group Test Suite License OGTSL Y License Text
Open LDAP Public License v1.1 OLDAP-1.1 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v1.2 OLDAP-1.2 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v1.3 OLDAP-1.3 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v1.4 OLDAP-1.4 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.0 (or possibly 2.0A and 2.0B) OLDAP-2.0 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.0.1 OLDAP-2.0.1 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.1 OLDAP-2.1 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.2 OLDAP-2.2 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.2.1 OLDAP-2.2.1 License Text
Open LDAP Public License 2.2.2 OLDAP-2.2.2 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.3 OLDAP-2.3 Y License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.4 OLDAP-2.4 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.5 OLDAP-2.5 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.6 OLDAP-2.6 License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.7 OLDAP-2.7 Y License Text
Open LDAP Public License v2.8 OLDAP-2.8 License Text
Open Market License OML License Text
OpenSSL License OpenSSL Y License Text
Open Public License v1.0 OPL-1.0 License Text
OSET Public License version 2.1 OSET-PL-2.1 Y License Text
Open Software License 1.0 OSL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Open Software License 1.1 OSL-1.1 Y License Text
Open Software License 2.0 OSL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Open Software License 2.1 OSL-2.1 Y Y License Text
Open Software License 3.0 OSL-3.0 Y Y License Text
The Parity Public License 6.0.0 Parity-6.0.0 License Text
The Parity Public License 7.0.0 Parity-7.0.0 License Text
ODC Public Domain Dedication & License 1.0 PDDL-1.0 License Text
PHP License v3.0 PHP-3.0 Y License Text
PHP License v3.01 PHP-3.01 Y Y License Text
Plexus Classworlds License Plexus License Text
PolyForm Noncommercial License 1.0.0 PolyForm-Noncommercial-1.0.0 License Text
PolyForm Small Business License 1.0.0 PolyForm-Small-Business-1.0.0 License Text
PostgreSQL License PostgreSQL Y License Text
Python Software Foundation License 2.0 PSF-2.0 License Text
psfrag License psfrag License Text
psutils License psutils License Text
Python License 2.0 Python-2.0 Y Y License Text
Qhull License Qhull License Text
Q Public License 1.0 QPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Rdisc License Rdisc License Text
Red Hat eCos Public License v1.1 RHeCos-1.1 License Text
Reciprocal Public License 1.1 RPL-1.1 Y License Text
Reciprocal Public License 1.5 RPL-1.5 Y License Text
RealNetworks Public Source License v1.0 RPSL-1.0 Y Y License Text
RSA Message-Digest License RSA-MD License Text
Ricoh Source Code Public License RSCPL Y License Text
Ruby License Ruby Y License Text
Sax Public Domain Notice SAX-PD License Text
Saxpath License Saxpath License Text
SCEA Shared Source License SCEA License Text
Sendmail License Sendmail License Text
Sendmail License 8.23 Sendmail-8.23 License Text
SGI Free Software License B v1.0 SGI-B-1.0 License Text
SGI Free Software License B v1.1 SGI-B-1.1 License Text
SGI Free Software License B v2.0 SGI-B-2.0 Y License Text
Solderpad Hardware License v0.5 SHL-0.5 License Text
Solderpad Hardware License, Version 0.51 SHL-0.51 License Text
Simple Public License 2.0 SimPL-2.0 Y License Text
Sun Industry Standards Source License v1.1 SISSL Y Y License Text
Sun Industry Standards Source License v1.2 SISSL-1.2 License Text
Sleepycat License Sleepycat Y Y License Text
Standard ML of New Jersey License SMLNJ Y License Text
Secure Messaging Protocol Public License SMPPL License Text
SNIA Public License 1.1 SNIA License Text
Spencer License 86 Spencer-86 License Text
Spencer License 94 Spencer-94 License Text
Spencer License 99 Spencer-99 License Text
Sun Public License v1.0 SPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
SSH OpenSSH license SSH-OpenSSH License Text
SSH short notice SSH-short License Text
Server Side Public License, v 1 SSPL-1.0 License Text
SugarCRM Public License v1.1.3 SugarCRM-1.1.3 License Text
Scheme Widget Library (SWL) Software License Agreement SWL License Text
TAPR Open Hardware License v1.0 TAPR-OHL-1.0 License Text
TCL/TK License TCL License Text
TCP Wrappers License TCP-wrappers License Text
TMate Open Source License TMate License Text
TORQUE v2.5+ Software License v1.1 TORQUE-1.1 License Text
Trusster Open Source License TOSL License Text
Technische Universitaet Berlin License 1.0 TU-Berlin-1.0 License Text
Technische Universitaet Berlin License 2.0 TU-Berlin-2.0 License Text
Upstream Compatibility License v1.0 UCL-1.0 Y License Text
Unicode License Agreement - Data Files and Software (2015) Unicode-DFS-2015 License Text
Unicode License Agreement - Data Files and Software (2016) Unicode-DFS-2016 License Text
Unicode Terms of Use Unicode-TOU License Text
The Unlicense Unlicense Y Y License Text
Universal Permissive License v1.0 UPL-1.0 Y Y License Text
Vim License Vim Y License Text
VOSTROM Public License for Open Source VOSTROM License Text
Vovida Software License v1.0 VSL-1.0 Y License Text
W3C Software Notice and License (2002-12-31) W3C Y Y License Text
W3C Software Notice and License (1998-07-20) W3C-19980720 License Text
W3C Software Notice and Document License (2015-05-13) W3C-20150513 License Text
Sybase Open Watcom Public License 1.0 Watcom-1.0 Y License Text
Wsuipa License Wsuipa License Text
Do What The F*ck You Want To Public License WTFPL Y License Text
X11 License X11 Y License Text
Xerox License Xerox License Text
XFree86 License 1.1 XFree86-1.1 Y License Text
xinetd License xinetd Y License Text
X.Net License Xnet Y License Text
XPP License xpp License Text
XSkat License XSkat License Text
Yahoo! Public License v1.0 YPL-1.0 License Text
Yahoo! Public License v1.1 YPL-1.1 Y License Text
Zed License Zed License Text
Zend License v2.0 Zend-2.0 Y License Text
Zimbra Public License v1.3 Zimbra-1.3 Y License Text
Zimbra Public License v1.4 Zimbra-1.4 License Text
zlib License Zlib Y Y License Text
zlib/libpng License with Acknowledgement zlib-acknowledgement License Text
Zope Public License 1.1 ZPL-1.1 License Text
Zope Public License 2.0 ZPL-2.0 Y Y License Text
Zope Public License 2.1 ZPL-2.1 Y License Text

Deprecated License Identifiers

Release 2.0 of the SPDX Specification introduced License Expressions that supports the ability to identify common variations of SPDX-identified licenses without the need to define each potential variation as a distinct license on the SPDX License List. This new syntax supports the ability to declare an SPDX-identified license exception using the "WITH" operator (e.g. GPL-2.0-or-later WITH Autoconf-exception-2.0), as well as the ability to use a simple "+" operator after a license short identifier to indicate "or later version". SPDX has defined a list of license exceptions to use after the "WITH" operator. As a result, a number of licenses formerly included on the SPDX License List have been deprecated, and correct usage employs the License Expression syntax as of v2.0.

Release 3.0 replaced previous Identifiers for GNU licenses with more explicit Identifiers to reflect the "this version only" or "any later version" option specific to those licenses. As such, the previously used Identifiers for those licenses are deprecated as of v3.0.

Other licenses may have been deprecated for the reasons noted.

The URL to each deprecated license still exists and those license pages have been updated to note the deprecation.

Full nameIdentifierDeprecated as of:
GNU General Public License v3.0 w/GCC Runtime Library exception GPL-3.0-with-GCC-exception 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v3.0 w/Autoconf exception GPL-3.0-with-autoconf-exception 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Font exception GPL-2.0-with-font-exception 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Autoconf exception GPL-2.0-with-autoconf-exception 2.0rc2
Nunit License Nunit 3.0
GNU Library General Public License v2 or later LGPL-2.0+ 2.0rc2
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 AGPL-3.0 3.0
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later GPL-3.0+ 2.0rc2
Affero General Public License v1.0 AGPL-1.0 3.1
BSD 2-Clause NetBSD License BSD-2-Clause-NetBSD 3.9
GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only LGPL-2.1 3.0
GNU Free Documentation License v1.2 GFDL-1.2 3.0
GNU General Public License v1.0 or later GPL-1.0+ 2.0rc2
GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later LGPL-2.1+ 2.0rc2
GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only LGPL-3.0 3.0
GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Classpath exception GPL-2.0-with-classpath-exception 2.0rc2
GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later LGPL-3.0+ 2.0rc2
wxWindows Library License wxWindows 2.0rc2
GNU Free Documentation License v1.1 GFDL-1.1 3.0
BSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License BSD-2-Clause-FreeBSD 3.10
eCos license version 2.0 eCos-2.0 2.0rc2
GNU Library General Public License v2 only LGPL-2.0 3.0
Standard ML of New Jersey License StandardML-NJ 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v1.0 only GPL-1.0 3.0
GNU General Public License v2.0 w/GCC Runtime Library exception GPL-2.0-with-GCC-exception 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v2.0 only GPL-2.0 3.0
GNU Free Documentation License v1.3 GFDL-1.3 3.0
GNU General Public License v2.0 w/Bison exception GPL-2.0-with-bison-exception 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v2.0 or later GPL-2.0+ 2.0rc2
GNU General Public License v3.0 only GPL-3.0 3.0
top of page