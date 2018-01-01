SPDX License List

The SPDX License List is a list of commonly found licenses and exceptions used in free and open source and other collaborative software or documentation. The purpose of the SPDX License List is to enable easy and efficient identification of such licenses and exceptions in an SPDX document, in source files or elsewhere. The SPDX License List includes a standardized short identifier, full name, vetted license text including matching guidelines markup as appropriate, and a canonical permanent URL for each license and exception.

License Exceptions : The list of commonly found exceptions to free and open source licenses, which can be used with the License Expression operator, "WITH" to create a license with an exception.

Master Files : The HTML pages you see here are generated from the master files for the SPDX License List.

Data Files : Machine readable files describing all of the licenses and license exceptions.

Overview : General information about the SPDX License List, including principles for inclusion of a license and an explanation of the fields contained on the list.

IDs : Learn more about using short-form license identifiers in your source code.

Matching Guidelines : Guidelines for what constitutes a license match to the SPDX License List. The license text on the HTML pages here will display omitable text in blue and replaceable text in red (see Guideline #2 for more information).

Request New License: Instructions for proposing a license or exception be added to the SPDX License List.

Version: 3.10 2020-08-03

Deprecated License Identifiers

Release 2.0 of the SPDX Specification introduced License Expressions that supports the ability to identify common variations of SPDX-identified licenses without the need to define each potential variation as a distinct license on the SPDX License List. This new syntax supports the ability to declare an SPDX-identified license exception using the "WITH" operator (e.g. GPL-2.0-or-later WITH Autoconf-exception-2.0), as well as the ability to use a simple "+" operator after a license short identifier to indicate "or later version". SPDX has defined a list of license exceptions to use after the "WITH" operator. As a result, a number of licenses formerly included on the SPDX License List have been deprecated, and correct usage employs the License Expression syntax as of v2.0.

Release 3.0 replaced previous Identifiers for GNU licenses with more explicit Identifiers to reflect the "this version only" or "any later version" option specific to those licenses. As such, the previously used Identifiers for those licenses are deprecated as of v3.0.

Other licenses may have been deprecated for the reasons noted.

The URL to each deprecated license still exists and those license pages have been updated to note the deprecation.